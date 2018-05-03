HPBOSE Class 10 result 2018: Himachal Board Matric results today on hpbose.org, here’s how to check

The HPBOSE Class 10 board exams were held between 7 and 20 March with 109,780 students appearing in the exams. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) is going to declare the result of Class 10 board exams on Thursday after 2pm. Students can check their results on the board’s official website: hpbose.org

Here’s a step-by-step guide to check your results:

■ Log on to the official website of HPBOSE, hpbose.org. Students can also check examresults.net

■ Click on the link ‘Himachal Pradesh board results 2018.’

■ Fill your roll number, other details and submit in the pop-up.

■ Take print/download/screenshot of the result for future reference.

■ Students can obtain their results by sending text message: SMS - HP10<space>ROLLNUMBER - to 56263.

The results were earlier expected to come out on Wednesday. The HPBOSE Class 10 board exams were held between 7 and 20 March with 109,780 students appearing in the exams.

The pass percentage for last year’s results was recorded at 67.57.