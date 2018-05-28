Google India offers educational programme for summer vacations
Google will release one assignment every week for four weeks, which will include use of various Google products like Google Earth, Google Translate and Google Arts and Culture
New Delhi: Tech giant Google has launched a new educational programme for children and parents for the summer vacations.
As part of its ‘#SummerWithGoogle’, the company will offer a variety of activities to keep teenagers engaged throughout their summer vacations, Google India’s director of trust and safety, Sunita Mohanty, said.
Google will release one assignment every week for four weeks, which will include use of various Google products like Google Earth, Google Translate and Google Arts and Culture, she added. The last assignment will entail development of an app to share their summer experience.
“After four weeks, 100 children will be chosen along with an accompanying parent to visit our campus in either Delhi or Hyderabad to attend an interactive workshop,” Mohanty said.
She explained that each assignment will also teach these youngsters “how to be Internet Smart, Internet Alert, Internet Strong, Internet Kind and Internet Brave”. Mohanty said parents are also encouraged to be a part of the programme that is being launched for the first time in India.
