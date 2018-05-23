Tamil Nadu Class 10 result 2018: SSLC pass percentage 94.5, girls outshine boys

The overall pass percentage for Tamil Nadu Class 10 or SSLC result 2018 stands at 94.5%, which marginally increased by 0.1% compared to last year. Photo: HT

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Class 10 or SSLC result 2018 has been declared on Wednesday. The Class 10 results were declared by Tamil Nadu education minister K.A. Sengottaiyan. Students can check their Class 10 scores now at tnresults.nic.in.

In addition to the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, website, students can check their marks at these websites as well: dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in.

In all three websites above, students will require to fill in their registration number along with date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format to access results.

The overall pass percentage for Tamil Nadu Class 10 or SSLC result 2018 stands at 94.5%, which marginally increased by 0.1% compared to last year. This year 8, 97,945 students out of 9, 50,397 students have cleared the matriculation exams.

Nearly 1% or 9,402 students have secured about 481 marks, while over 38% students have scored in the range of 301-400 marks.

Science stream has recorded the highest pass percentage at 98.47%, while in mathematics the pass percentage stands at 96.18%. Girls have registered over 99% pass record in Science.

The pass percentage for government schools stands at over 91%. The Sivagangai district has recorded the best pass percentage at 98.5%.

The DGE Tamil Nadu had earlier declared the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or Class 12 results on 16 May. In HSC or Class 12 results, the overall pass percentage was registered at 91.1%.

The supplementary exam for Class 10th will be held on 28 July.

