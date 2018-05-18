Haryana Board Results 2018: HBSE Class 12 results declared, 63.84% students pass, check results here

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE), also known as Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH), declared the Haryana Board Result 2018 for Class 12 at 3 pm on Friday.

The board exam results were released on the official website bseh.org.in.

About 63.84% students passed the Class 12 senior secondary exam. Among girls, 72.38% remained successful while only 57.10% boys passed the exam.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to check your results:

■ Log on to the official website of BSEH, bseh.org.in

■ Click on the state ‘Haryana’

■ Fill your roll number, other details and submit in the pop-up.

■ Students can check their HBSE Result 2018, HBSE 12th Result via SMS

■ Get Haryana Board Class 12 Results 2018 via SMS

■ To check BSEH Class 12th 2018 result:

■ SMS - HB12<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

The Class 12 examinations were held from 7 March to 2 April this year and written by 246,462 students.