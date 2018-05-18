 Haryana Board Results 2018: HBSE Class 12 results declared, 63.84% students pass, check results here - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Elections 2018 Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Education

Haryana Board Results 2018: HBSE Class 12 results declared, 63.84% students pass, check results here

The Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) published the Haryana Board Result 2018 released on the official website
Last Published: Fri, May 18 2018. 04 21 PM IST
Livemint
The Haryana Board Class 12 examinations were held from 7 March to 2 April this year. Photo: PTI
The Haryana Board Class 12 examinations were held from 7 March to 2 April this year. Photo: PTI

More From Education »

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE), also known as Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH), declared the Haryana Board Result 2018 for Class 12 at 3 pm on Friday.

The board exam results were released on the official website bseh.org.in.

About 63.84% students passed the Class 12 senior secondary exam. Among girls, 72.38% remained successful while only 57.10% boys passed the exam.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to check your results:

■ Log on to the official website of BSEH, bseh.org.in

■ Click on the state ‘Haryana’

■ Fill your roll number, other details and submit in the pop-up.

■ Students can check their HBSE Result 2018, HBSE 12th Result via SMS

■ Get Haryana Board Class 12 Results 2018 via SMS

■ To check BSEH Class 12th 2018 result:

■ SMS - HB12<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

Check Haryana Board Class 12 results here

The Class 12 examinations were held from 7 March to 2 April this year and written by 246,462 students.

First Published: Fri, May 18 2018. 04 21 PM IST
Topics: Haryana Board Haryana Board Results Class 12 results HBSE HBSE website

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »