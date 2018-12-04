IIT placements: Over 3000 job offers in three days

At IIT Delhi, companies made over 500 offers in the first three days, again a 30% growth compared with last year. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: Within three days of the placement season, companies have offered over 3,000 jobs to graduating students of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), a 30% growth from last year.

IIT Madras on Tuesday said students bagged 680 jobs in the first three days of the placement season, 30% more than last year. Along with pre-placement offers, the number of offers were 816 at IIT-Madras.

At IIT Delhi, companies made over 500 offers in the first three days, again a 30% growth compared with last year. Similarly, IITs at Mumbai, Roorkee and Khargpur bagged over 500 jobs each.

Anishya Madan, the industry liaison officer of IIT Delhi, said she was hopeful of companies continuing the momentum over the next two weeks, giving a wider choice and profile to students. At IIT Delhi, 45% of the jobs came from core engineering sectors, followed by 24% from information technology and 11% from consulting.

The core and R&D sector firms accounted for 37% of the job offers so far at IIT Madras. It was followed by 33% from analytics, consulting and finance sector firms collectively, the engineering school said. It had received 13 international offers so far, including four from Microsoft, and five from Micron Technology in Singapore. A total of 20 start-ups made 78 offers at the end of the third day.

Though IITs decided not to disclose high-value jobs or salary details to avoid unwanted competition, authorities said requesting anonymity that top international offers came in the range of Rs 45 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore. IIT Bombay said the number of offers with annual package of Rs 25 lakh or over, jumped this year, though it declined to share the numbers.

Consulting firms such as McKinsey, Boston Consulting Group, taxi aggregator Uber, tech majors Microsoft, Google, Intel, and Qualcomm, financial companies, including Goldman Sachs, US-based data management firm Rubrix, CBS Techno and SMS Datatech from Japan, consumer goods firm ITC, General Electric, and start-up Oyo Rooms were the top companies that made good offers across IIT campuses.

