RBSE 12 result 2018: Science, Commerce results declared at rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

New Delhi: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer, has declared the Class 12 Science and Commerce stream results today. The RBSE Class 12 results for Science and Commerce stream students are now available on the Rajasthan Board’s official websites: rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan’s education minister Vasudev Devnani announced the results today in Ajmer. The results of the Arts stream will be declared at a later date.

The pass percentage for science students has been recorded at 86.60, while it is 91.09% for commerce stream students. The pass percentage for both streams has been recorded at 87.78.

​How to check RBSE Class 12 result 2018:

■ Open the official results website of the board: rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

■ Click on your subject’s link: “Senior Secondary (Science) - 2018 Result” or “Senior Secondary (Commerce) - 2018 Result”

■ Enter your roll number and download your result.

Alternatively, students can check their results on livehindustan.com. For science, click here and for commerce, click here.

