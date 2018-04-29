AP SSC Result 2018: Andhra Pradesh Class 10th result declared today at bseap.org, check your marks here

The AP SSC Result 2018 will be available on the board’s official website bseap.org as well as on its mobile app. Photo: Hindustan Times

New Delhi: The Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has declared the results of Andhra SSC Class 10 board examination 2018 on Sunday at 4pm. Students can check Andhra class 10 results here on livehindustan.com

The AP SSC Result 2018 are now available on the board’s official website bseap.org as well as on its mobile app, which can be downloaded on an android device from the Google Playstore. Students can also check their AP SSC results 2018 on results.nic.in, examresults.net , manabadi

Here’s a step-by-step guide to check your results today:

■ Open the official website of the Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh: bseap.gov.in

■ Click on the link available for AP SSC Results 2018.

■ Enter your key details like roll number, name, mobile no or any other relevant information in the fields provided and press submit.

■ Download the AP SSC Results 2018 and take a printout/screenshot for future reference.

■ Students can check their AP Class 10 Result on Mobile by sending SMS - SSC<space>ROLL NUMBER - to 56263.