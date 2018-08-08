CAT 2018 registration begins today: All you need to know about the MBA entrance exam

The three-hour long CAT test for admission to IIMs is divided into three sections—verbal ability and reading comprehension, data interpretation & logical reasoning and quantitative ability. Photo: HT

New Delhi: For MBA aspirants who are dreaming of getting admission into the prestigious Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and other top B-schools in India, registration for Common Admission Test 2018 (CAT 2018) has started from today. Although the broad pattern of CAT exam remains the same this year, there will be more subtle changes in the type of questions being asked. CAT exam will be conducted on 25 November in two sessions across 147 centres in India.

How to register for CAT exam 2018?

Registrations have begun from 10 am today (8 August) and will go on till 19 September till 5 pm. Online registration can be done on CAT website.

Candidates applying under the general category will have to pay Rs 1900 as CAT registration fee while those under SC/ST/PwD quota will be charged a reduced rate of Rs 950. Payment has to be made through online mode only.

Where will CAT 2018 exam be held?

While filling in your registration form at CAT website, you will be asked to select any four cities as per your preference. There are about 147 test cities all over India from which you can choose.

After the last date of registration, one among the four preferred test cities will be allotted to you, subject to availability. IIMs will try their best to allot you one of the four cities of your choice but in a rare case if it doesn’t work out then the CAT applicant will be given a nearby test city. Since centres will be alloted only after the registration closes, you don’t need to rush to block slots and cities.

How will CAT exam 2018 be conducted?

Like every year, CAT exams will be computer-based. You are not allowed to carry calculators inside the exam hall but a basic calculator is provided on the computer screen.

The three-hour long CAT test is divided into three sections—verbal ability and reading comprehension, data interpretation & logical reasoning and quantitative ability. You will have to finish each of the sections within 60 minutes as you will not be allowed to switch from one section to another after you start writing. Questions will be a mix of multiple-choice type and direct answers.

Am I eligible to appear for CAT 2018 exam?

The eligibility criteria to appear for CAT exam requires you to graduate with at least 50% marks. For SC, ST and PwD (persons with disability) candidates the requirement is relaxed to 45%. Final year graduation students can also apply for CAT exam. If selected they will have to produce a certificate stating they have completed all the requirements for obtaining the Bachelor’s degree.

Those having completed a professional degree program—CA/CS/ICWA—will also need to fulfil the required percentage criterion.

When will CAT 2018 admit card be made available?

Candidates will be permitted to download their examination admit card from CAT website from 1 pm on 24 October till the date of the test.

When will CAT 2018 results be announced?

You will be able to see CAT 2018 score on CAT website once the results are out, which is likely to happen in the second week of January 2019. You are also likely to get scorecard on your SMS. The CAT 2018 report card will hold validity till 31 December 2019.

For IIM admission, each IIMs will announce their list of shortlisted candidates on their websites and also send individual interview letters to CAT candidates.