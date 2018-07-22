IIT-Bombay generates ₹17.99 crore revenue in 2017-18, highest among IITs
IIT-Bombay was followed by IIT-Madras at ₹11.67 crore revenue and IIT-Delhi at ₹10.61 crore during 2017-18
New Delhi: The revenue generated by IIT-Bombay in the last three years through research, inventions, consultancy and patents was the highest among the premier engineering institutes, according to HRD ministry data.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, was followed by IIT-Madras and IIT-Delhi in terms of revenue generated from these sources.
IIT-Bombay generated a revenue of ₹17.99 crore during 2017-18 from inventions, research, consultancy and patents. The revenue generated by the institute during 2016-17 and 2015-16 was ₹17.11 crore and ₹10.55 crore, respectively, according to the data.
“There is no relationship between the revenue generated by IITs and the annual budget allocated to them by the ministry in the form of grants-in-aid (GIA),” a senior HRD ministry official said.
“GIA is given for development of infrastructure and to meet recurring expenses such as salaries, fellowships, pensions and other administrative expenses. “The amount of revenue generated depends on the number of inventions, research and consultancy projects undertaken and patents filed by an institute,” the official said.
The revenue generated by IIT Madras during 2017-18, 2016-17 and 2015-16 was ₹11.67 crore, ₹10.87 crore and ₹7.15 crore, respectively.
IIT Delhi generated ₹10.61 crore, ₹8.841 crore and ₹7.030 crore during the corresponding periods.
More From Education »
- How to crack GMAT? Coffee may help you, claims study
- CFA Institute adds cryptocurrencies, blockchain to its curriculum
- CBSE mulls challenging HC order on providing grace marks in NEET
- Jio Institute may lose top billing if it fails to perform: Govt
- IISc, 2 IITs among 6 in govt’s ‘institutes of eminence’ list
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Now, 35 goods remain in highest tax slab of GST
- Chief technology officers of Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel quit
- IIT-Bombay generates ₹17.99 crore revenue in 2017-18, highest among IITs
- EPFO payroll data shows 4.4 million jobs created in 9 months till May
- Dubai recipe for economic success looks stale as markets slump
Mark to Market »
- What ABB India’s performance in June quarter says about capex growth
- Bajaj Finance does well in Q1 even as competition hots up
- Kotak Mahindra Bank: The perils of being priced to perfection
- Higher cane price crushes hopes of sugar mills
- Market optimism before 2019 general election: History may not repeat itself