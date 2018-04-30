Karnataka PUC result 2018 declared: Girls outshine boys, check your marks at karresults.nic.in

The Karnataka PUC exams were held from 1-17 March, 2018 with a total of 6,90,150 candidates from 4,725 colleges registered for the exam. Photo:

New Delhi: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has declared the results of Pre University Certification Examination Part II results 2018 on Monday on the official website: kseeb.kar.nic.in and results.nic.in

The overall pass percentage stands at 59.56, according to a report on NDTV. The pass percentage for boys stands at 52.30, while it is 67.1% for girls, the report adds.

The Karnataka PUC exams were held from 1-17 March, 2018 with a total of 6,90,150 candidates from 4,725 colleges registered for the exam. The supplementary exams will be held in June.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to check your results on the official website.

■ Log on to the official website: karresults.nic.in

■ Click on the link “PUC Results announced on 30/04/2018 at 11.00 AM.”

■ Enter registration number and press submit.

■ Take a printout or screenshot of the result.

■ Alternatively, students can also get the results via SMS

For this, the students need to follow the steps mentioned below to get the results via SMS by sending: KAR12<space>ROLLNUMBER – to 56263.