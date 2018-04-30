 Karnataka PUC result 2018 declared: Girls outshine boys, check your marks at karresults.nic.in - Livemint
Karnataka PUC result 2018 declared: Girls outshine boys, check your marks at karresults.nic.in

The results of the Karnataka Pre University Certification Examination Part II 2018 are declared and now available on the board’s official website kseeb.kar.nic.in as well as results.nic.in. Know how to check your results
Last Published: Mon, Apr 30 2018. 11 45 AM IST
Livemint
The Karnataka PUC exams were held from 1-17 March, 2018 with a total of 6,90,150 candidates from 4,725 colleges registered for the exam. Photo:

New Delhi: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has declared the results of Pre University Certification Examination Part II results 2018 on Monday on the official website: kseeb.kar.nic.in and results.nic.in

The overall pass percentage stands at 59.56, according to a report on NDTV. The pass percentage for boys stands at 52.30, while it is 67.1% for girls, the report adds.

The Karnataka PUC exams were held from 1-17 March, 2018 with a total of 6,90,150 candidates from 4,725 colleges registered for the exam. The supplementary exams will be held in June.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to check your results on the official website.

■ Log on to the official website: karresults.nic.in

■ Click on the link “PUC Results announced on 30/04/2018 at 11.00 AM.”

■ Enter registration number and press submit.

■ Take a printout or screenshot of the result.

■ Alternatively, students can also get the results via SMS

For this, the students need to follow the steps mentioned below to get the results via SMS by sending: KAR12<space>ROLLNUMBER – to 56263.

First Published: Mon, Apr 30 2018. 11 45 AM IST
Topics: Karnataka PUC result 2018 karresults.nic.in Karnataka Class 12 result 2018 Pre University Certification Karnataka

