Kerala SSLC exam 2018: Class 10 results declared on keralaresults.nic.in, pass percentage 97.84

New Delhi: The Kerala Class 10 Board Exams 2017 or Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Exam 2018 results have been declared on Thursday at 10.30am. Students can check their results at the official website: kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in and keralapareekhabhawan.in

A student needs to fill in his register number and date of birth to check results.

The exams were conducted in March with over four lakh students appearing in the SSLC exams this year. The pass percentage this year has been recorded at 97.84%.

The pass percentage last year was recorded at 95.98%, while the pass percentage for 2016 was at 96.59%.

