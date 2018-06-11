RBSE 10th result 2018: Check rajresults.nic.in for BSER matric scores, 79.86% students pass
The RBSE 10th result 2018 is declared on the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan’s website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in as well as at rajresults.nic.in. Know how to check your results
New Delhi: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, also referred as RBSE, has declared the results of Class 10 or matriculation examination on Monday with overall pass percentage recorded at 79.86. Girls have outperformed boys with 79.95% girls passing against boys’ 79.79. The pass percentage for government schools stands at 77.02, while the private schools have done better at 83.31%.
The RBSE Class 10 result 2018 are now available on at the board’s official website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. This year 10,82,972 students appeared in the RBSE Class 10 examinations.
The pass percentage in 2017 was recorded at 78.96 with girls outperforming boys.
Here is Mint’s step-by-step guide to know how to check your RBSE 10th result 2018:
■ Open the RBSE official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Students can also check their results via livehindustan.com. The RBSE 10th result 2018 will also be available on rajresults.nic.in.
■ Click on the RBSE Class 10 results link on the website. Fill in your examination Roll Number and press submit/enter to download your result. Take a screenshot or printout of the results for future reference.
In addition, the Rajasthan board will also release the results for Rajasthan Praveshika Pariksha and Madhyamik Vocational exam today.
The RBSE had on 1 June announced the results of the 12th board Arts result 2018. The overall pass percentage in the RBSE 12th Arts stream results was recorded at 88.89. Girls fared better than boys with 91.25% girls passing 86.6% boys. Over 5.37 lakh students registered for the Class 12 Arts Board examinations 2018. The pass percentage in 2017 was recorded at 89.05.
Before that, the Rajasthan Board had declared the Class 12 Science and Commerce stream results on 24 May. The pass percentage for science students was recorded at 86.60, while it was 91.09% for commerce stream students. The pass percentage for both streams was recorded at 87.78.
Students can also check other education stories and board exam results here.
