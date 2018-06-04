CBSE declares NEET 2018 results
New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday declared the results for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)— the entrance examination for admission to medical and dental colleges across the country.
The results can be accessed on official websites, cbseneet.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.
A total of 1,326,725 candidates had appeared for the NEET on 6 May.
NEET is conducted by the CBSE for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in colleges run with the approval of the Medical Council of India and the Dental Council of India.
The exam is not for admissions to institutions established through an Act of Parliament such as AIIMS and the JIPMER in Puducherry.
