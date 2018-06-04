 CBSE declares NEET 2018 results - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Companies Money Industry Technology Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports ConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Education

CBSE declares NEET 2018 results

CBSE declares the results for NEET on official websites, cbseneet.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in

Last Published: Mon, Jun 04 2018. 01 58 PM IST
PTI
A total of 1,326,725 candidates had appeared for the NEET on 6 May. File Photo: Mint
A total of 1,326,725 candidates had appeared for the NEET on 6 May. File Photo: Mint

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday declared the results for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)— the entrance examination for admission to medical and dental colleges across the country.

The results can be accessed on official websites, cbseneet.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

A total of 1,326,725 candidates had appeared for the NEET on 6 May.

NEET is conducted by the CBSE for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in colleges run with the approval of the Medical Council of India and the Dental Council of India.

The exam is not for admissions to institutions established through an Act of Parliament such as AIIMS and the JIPMER in Puducherry.

First Published: Mon, Jun 04 2018. 01 58 PM IST
Topics: NEET 2018 results CBSE NEET 2018 NEET results entrance examination

More From Education »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »