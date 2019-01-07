Separate NEET PG for J&K candidates due to extreme weather conditions

NEET-PG was held on Sunday for admissions to post-graduate medical courses in colleges across the country. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Taking note of the extreme weather conditions hitting movement in Jammu & Kashmir, the government has decided to conduct a separate National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Post Graduate (NEET-PG 2019) for candidates who opted their exam centres in Jammu and nearby cities. National Board of Examination (NBE), an autonomous organisation of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, conducts the NEET-PG every year for admission to various medical post graduate courses in the country.

NBE had several centres arranged in Jammu and Kashmir. NBE noted that due to inclement weather conditions in Jammu and Kashmir, some candidates from Srinagar Valley who had opted for testing centre in Jammu or other cities faced extreme difficulty in moving from Srinagar to their designated test centres due to complete blockage of air and road transport.

“NBE is committed to give an opportunity to such affected candidates to appear in NEET-PG 2019. NBE had taken up this matter with Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Medical Council of India and Government of Jammu & Kashmir and after discussions it has been decided, being a force majeure situation, to hold a separate examination for these affected candidates. The date, time and venue shall be informed in due course,” union health ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

“NEET-PG being a high stake and national level examination, NBE is taking all measures to ensure that sanctity of the examination is preserved,” it said.

NBE conducted NEET-PG 2019 on Sunday for more than 1,48,000 candidates in 165 cities all across the country.

On Saturday, the plains in the Valley witnessed one of the heaviest snowfalls in recent years, leading to disruption of surface as well as air traffic.

The snowfall, which lasted from Friday afternoon to Saturday morning, threw life out of gear across Kashmir.

Srinagar - the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir - recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday night, a meteorological department official said.

Vehicular movement on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the only all-weather road linking the Kashmir Valley with the rest of the country, was also badly hit till Saturday but saw partial movement by Sunday.