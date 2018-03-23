CISCE to prepare final exam question papers for classes IX, XI

So far, the annual examination papers for the two classes were framed by the respective schools. Photo: HT

Kolkata: From the next academic session, the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will be preparing final exam question papers for “core subjects” of Classes IX and XI.

Till date, the annual examination papers for the two classes were framed by the respective schools. All ICSE-affiliated schools in the state have received the CISCE circular on Thursday, Nabarun Dey, the general secretary of the Bengal Chapter of Association of Heads of ICSE Schools, said on Friday.

Asked about the core subjects, Dey said it was not specified in the circular. The CISCE will probably take a call on the “core subjects” in the coming days, he said.

“The idea is to cover a sizeable portion of the syllabus in the ninth and eleventh standards so that the students are not burdened before the board exams,” Dey explained. The circular has been posted on the council’s official website, CISCE chief executive and secretary Gerry Arathoon said.