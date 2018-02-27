NEET 2018: 43 new centres added for the medical entrance exam

HRD minister Prakash Javadekar. The number of NEET centres has increased from 107 to 150. Photo: HT

New Delhi: The government has increased the number of cities where the NEET examination would be conducted this year, from 107 to 150, to make it easier for the students to reach the venues, Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar said on Tuesday.

“Forty-three new centres granted for #NEET2018 exam. For the first time NEET exam would be conducted in 150 cities. In 2017 NEET exam was conducted in 107 cities,” he tweeted.

“All the cities from where 4,000 and more candidates have applied and which were not the centres in 2017 have been added as centre cities for #NEET2018 exam,” the minister said.

New centres have been set up in Andhra Pradesh (5), Assam (2), Gujarat (3), Maharashtra (6), Odisha (4), Tamil Nadu (2), Kerala (5), Telangana (2), West Bengal (3), Uttar Pradesh (3) and one new centre each in Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Karnataka and Uttarakhand.

This year, NEET will be held on 6 May. Online application process began on 8 February, and 9 March is the last date to register. The last date for successful payment of fee online is 10 March till 11.50pm.