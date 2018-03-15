CBSE denies Class 12 accountancy paper leak, lodges FIR against miscreants

Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Thursday said that he had received complaints about an alleged leak of CBSE’s Class 12 accountancy paper. Photo: Hindustan Times

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday denied reports of leak of Class 12 accountancy paper, while adding that it was the work of some “miscreants” who tried to “play mischief” during process of exam. The CBSE also said that it is going to lodge an FIR on the issue.

“There has been no leakage of the question paper. All the seals have been found intact at all the exam centres,” ANI quoted CBSE in a twitter post.

In another tweet, CBSE said that, “During process of exam, however, at local level some miscreants have tried to play mischief by circulating messages through whatsapp & social media to disturb sanctity of examinations.CBSE has decided to take strict action against such activities.FIR is being lodged by CBSE.”

Earlier, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia had said that he had received complaints about an alleged leak of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)’s Class 12 accountancy paper.

He also said that he has directed officers of the Directorate of Education to lodge a complaint with the examination board. CBSE officials were not immediately available for comment.

“Received complaints about the Class 12 CBSE accountancy paper being leaked. Have asked officers of Directorate of Education to investigate and lodge a complaint with CBSE. Swift action must be taken, so that hard-working students don’t suffer due to negligence of CBSE,” Sisodia said on Twitter.