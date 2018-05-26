Uttarakhand Class 12, Class 10 results 2018 declared, check results at uaresults.nic.in

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has announced the Class 12 and Class 10 board examination results 2018 today. Photo: HT

New Delhi: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has announced the Class 12 and Class 10 board examination results 2018 today. Students can check their results on the Uttarakhand board’s official websites: uaresults.nic.in and ubse.uk.gov.in.

Students can also track Class 12 and Class 10 marks here. For Uttarakhand Board 12th result 2018, click here, and for Uttarakhand Board 10th result 2018, click here.

Know how to check your UK 12th result 2018 and UK 10th result 2018 here.

The Board of School Education, Uttarakhand conducted the Class 10 examination between 6 March and 24 March. The Class 12 exams were held between 5 March and 24 March. This year 1,46,166 students were registered for the Uttarakhand Class 10 exam and 1,30,094 were registered for the Class 12 exams.

The pass percentage in 2017 stood at 73.67, which marginally improved from 73.47% in 2016. The pass percentage for Class 12 increased from 78.41% in 2016 to 78.89% in 2017.

Ayesha Gauri from Rudraprayag topped the Class 10 board exams in 2017, securing 98.40%, according to livehindustan.com. The Class 12 topper was Aditya Ghildiyal from Pauri-Garhwal with 95% marks, it adds.

