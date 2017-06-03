CBSE board Class 10 results 2017 for Delhi, 4 other regions declared on cbse.nic.in

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday declared the Class 10th board exam results 2017 on its official website www.cbse.nic.in or www.cbseresults.nic.in.

The pass percentage of the CBSE Class 10 exam has fallen to 90.95% from 96.21% last year, registering a dip of over 5%, officials said today.

The CBSE declared results of Class 10 for five regions, including the national capital. The other four regions are Allahabad, Chennai, Dehradun and Trivandrum. The results for other regions will be announced soon, a senior official said.

Anxious students and parents had to wait for the results as the board’s website crashed half an hour before the result was scheduled to be declared due to heavy traffic.

A total of 16,67,573 candidates had appeared for the exam this year. On 28 May, the board had declared the results for class 12 which had seen a dip of over 1% in the pass percentage.