CBSE board Class 10 results 2017 for Delhi, 4 other regions declared on cbse.nic.in
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 10th board exam results 2017 for Delhi and 4 other regions on its official website cbse.nic.in
More From Education »
- RBSE 10th result 2018 declared at rajresults.nic.in, 79.86% students pass, 80% girls pass
- IIMs face fresh threat to autonomy as HRD ministry seeks more control
- Pranav Goyal of Panchkula tops IIT JEE Advanced 2018
- NEET 2018: Son of MGNREGA labourers crack medical entrance exam, father says dream came true
- West Bengal HS result 2018: Check 12th result at wbchse.nic.in, wbresults.nic.in, 84% pass
New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday declared the Class 10th board exam results 2017 on its official website www.cbse.nic.in or www.cbseresults.nic.in.
The pass percentage of the CBSE Class 10 exam has fallen to 90.95% from 96.21% last year, registering a dip of over 5%, officials said today.
The CBSE declared results of Class 10 for five regions, including the national capital. The other four regions are Allahabad, Chennai, Dehradun and Trivandrum. The results for other regions will be announced soon, a senior official said.
Anxious students and parents had to wait for the results as the board’s website crashed half an hour before the result was scheduled to be declared due to heavy traffic.
A total of 16,67,573 candidates had appeared for the exam this year. On 28 May, the board had declared the results for class 12 which had seen a dip of over 1% in the pass percentage.