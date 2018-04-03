 No re-exam for CBSE Class 10 Maths paper, says HRD ministry - Livemint
No re-exam for CBSE Class 10 Maths paper, says HRD ministry

The HRD ministry decides against conducting a re-examination of the CBSE Class 10 Maths paper following reports of paper leak, in the ‘interest of students’
The announcement had come after the board received complaints that question papers of two subjects were leaked. File Photo: PTI
New Delhi: The Human Resource Development ministry on Tuesday decided against conducting a re-examination of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 mathematics paper following reports of paper leak, in the “interest of students”.

“Consequent to a preliminary evaluation of the impact of the reportedly leaked CBSE class 10 maths paper & keeping in mind the paramount interest of students, the CBSE has decided not to conduct a re-examination, even in the states of Delhi NCR and Haryana. Hence, no re-exam for class 10,” education secretary Anil Swarup said.

The ministry had last week announced that the re-examination of CBSE Class 12 economics paper would be held on 25 April.

It had said the Class 10 mathematics re-test, if required, would be conducted only for Delhi-NCR and Haryana in July. The announcement had come after the board received complaints that question papers of two subjects were leaked.

Topics: CBSE CBSE Paper Leak Class 10 Maths paper HRD Ministry Central Board of Secondary Education

