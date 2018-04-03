No re-exam for CBSE Class 10 Maths paper, says HRD ministry
New Delhi: The Human Resource Development ministry on Tuesday decided against conducting a re-examination of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 mathematics paper following reports of paper leak, in the “interest of students”.
“Consequent to a preliminary evaluation of the impact of the reportedly leaked CBSE class 10 maths paper & keeping in mind the paramount interest of students, the CBSE has decided not to conduct a re-examination, even in the states of Delhi NCR and Haryana. Hence, no re-exam for class 10,” education secretary Anil Swarup said.
The ministry had last week announced that the re-examination of CBSE Class 12 economics paper would be held on 25 April.
It had said the Class 10 mathematics re-test, if required, would be conducted only for Delhi-NCR and Haryana in July. The announcement had come after the board received complaints that question papers of two subjects were leaked.
