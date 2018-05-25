Assam Class 10 HSLC result 2018 declared at sebaonline.org, 56.04% students pass, Raktim Bhuyan is the topper
The Assam board has declared the results of Class 10 High School Leaving Certification Examination, 2018 on its official website sebaonline.org. Check details here
New Delhi: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam has declared the Class 10 or High School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSLC), 2018, and the Assam High Madrassa Examination, 2018 on Thursday. Students can check the Assam class 10 result 2018 on the board’s official website: sebaonline.org. The Assam board class 10 result can also be accessed on: resultsassam.nic.in.
A total of 3,37,570 students appeared in the Assam Class 10 or HSLC exam 2018 this year, out of which only 1,89,191 students cleared the exam. The overall pass percentage stands at 56.04, which has improved from 47.94% in 2017.
Raktim Bhuyan from the Moonlit High School, Sonitpur has topped the Class 10 exam this year with 593 marks. Abinash Kalita and Preetpal Bezbaruah from Barpeta and Nalbari respectively have scored 592 marks and jointly ranked at the second spot in the merit list.
All top ten candidates have scored above 584 marks.
Full details of Assam board class 10 results and Assam High Madrassa Exams are published in the state government’s official gazette, which can be accessed here.
Students will have to open the Assam board’s official website—sebaonline.org or resultsassam.nic.in for accessing their results. They will have to fill in their roll numbers along with a security captcha to download their results.
Check other education news and board exam results here.
