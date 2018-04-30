JEE Main result 2018: CBSE to declare IIT entrance scores at jeemain.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, know about next steps

The JEE Main result 2018 are likely to be out today, after which the process for online applications for JEE Advanced 2018 would begin on 2 May on the official website: jeeadv.ac.in. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to declare the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main result 2018 on Monday on the official website: jeemain.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in

Engineering aspirants who have appeared in the elite entrance examination can check their scores and result on the same online today. The results are expected to be out by 11am although there has been no official confirmation.

It is necessary to once again remind students that merely qualifying in the JEE main 2018 won’t guarantee aspirants admissions to Indian Institutes of Technology. JEE Main is just the first level and the aspirants need to clear and rank in JEE Advanced 2018 to for admission in IITs.

The JEE Main rank, however, is used for admissions to National Institutes of Technology (NIT) and Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) as well as Regional or State Engineering Colleges.

Following the declaration of the JEE Main result 2018, the process for online applications for JEE Advanced 2018 would begin on 2 May on the official website: jeeadv.ac.in

All the students who qualify for JEE Advanced 2018 would be required to fill the online application forms online. The cut-off score specifying eligibility for the JEE Advanced 2018 would be informed alongside the JEE Main result 2018 today on the official website.

Only students who have filled the JEE Advanced forms online would be eligible for the IIT entrance examination, which is scheduled on 20 May.

Students should also note that “there shall be no weightage for the 12th class marks in calculating the ranks in the JEE (Main) examination,” according to a HRD ministry notification.

The HRD ministry has also mandate that “For the candidates to qualify for the admission in the IITs/NITs/IIITs and such other CFTIs whose admissions are based on the JEE (Advanced)/JEE(Main) ranks, they should have secured at least 75% marks in the 12th class examination, or be in the top 20 percentile in the 12th class examination conducted by the respective Boards. For SC/ST students the qualifying marks would be 65% in the 12th class examination.”