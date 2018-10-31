IIM-Lucknow director Ajit Prasad dead following heart attack
Prasad had suffered a massive heart attack on 13 October following which he was hospitalized
Last Published: Wed, Oct 31 2018. 06 53 PM IST
New Delhi: Indian Institute of Management in Lucknow (IIM-L) director Ajit Prasad passed away Wednesday. He was 51.
Prasad had suffered a massive heart attack on 13 October following which he was hospitalized. He was in the intensive care unit of the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in Lucknow. He was in a critical condition and was on life support since then.
“It is with profound grief and sorrow we inform the sad demise of our Director - Prof. Ajit Prasad around 03:30 p.m. on October 31, 2018,” the IIM said in a bulletin
Prasad, an alumnus of St Stephen’s College and Delhi School of Economics was a career academics and joined IIM Lucknow as Director on 2 November, 2015.
First Published: Wed, Oct 31 2018. 06 37 PM IST
