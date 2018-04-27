Telangana SSC 10th Class March 2018 results declared, check bse.telangana.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in

The Telangana SSC 10th Class March 2018 results were to be declared at 10am, but the board decided to postpone the time of announcement to 7pm due to TRS plenary, according to reports. Photo: PTI

The Telangana Board of Secondary Education on Friday declared the results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 examinations for the 2017-18 academic year on its official website.

The class 10 result will be announced officially by the deputy chief minister Kadiyam Srihari, after which it will be released online at the websites of the Telangana Board bse.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in, according to NDTV.

The results were to be declared at 10am, but the board decided to postpone the time of announcement to 7pm due to TRS plenary, it added.

Students can also check their results by clicking here.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to check them:

■ Candidates can click here or type bse.telangana.gov.in your browser.

■ Enter your roll number, name, mobile number, email id, and captca and press submit.

■ The results will be displayed on the screen. Take a printout or screenshot for future reference.