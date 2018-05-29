CBSE Class 10 results: JNV schools record highest pass percentage, govt schools lowest
The CBSE declared the results of Class 10 board examinations, 2018 on its official website cbse.nic.in today
New Delhi: Among all the categories of schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) schools recorded the best pass percentage in the Class 10 board exams, while government schools registered the lowest pass percentage. The results of the exams were announced on Tuesday.
According to CBSE officials, Kendriya Vidyalaya schools recorded a pass percentage of 95.96, followed by private schools, which registered a pass percentage of 89.49. The schools under the Central Tibetan Schools Administration (CTSA) recorded a pass percentage of 86.43, while the pass percentage in government-aided schools was 73.46.
The government schools recorded a pass percentage of 63.97, the lowest among all the categories. The overall pass percentage in the Class 10 board examinations was 86.70, the CBSE said.
Girls, with a pass percentage of 88.67, did better than the boys, who registered a pass percentage of 85.32. This was the first batch to appear for the Class 10 board examinations after the CBSE decided to junk the Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) and reintroduce the board exams.
Over 16 lakh students had appeared for the Class 10 CBSE exams this year. Know where and how to check the CBSE 10th result 2018 with Mint’s step-by-step guide.
