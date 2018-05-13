MP Board Result 2018: MPBSE Class 10 Result to be declared tomorrow at 10.30am on mpbse.nic.in, check results here

Nearly 20 lakh students appeared in the MP board exams this year with approximately eight lakh students appearing in the Class 10 board examinations 2018 or High School Certificate (HSC) Examination 2018.

New Delhi:The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce results for Class 10 at 10.30am on Monday. Students can access the MP HSSC Class 12 board results 2018 here.

Students will also be able to check their results on the MPBSE official website - mpbse.nic.in -after 10.30am.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is expected to announce the results of Class 10 board examinations in Bhopal on Monday along with the results of Class 12 board exams.

Nearly 20 lakh students appeared in the MP board exams this year with approximately eight lakh students appearing in the Class 10 board examinations 2018 or High School Certificate (HSC) Examination 2018.

Last year, the overall pass percentage was 49.86% for Class 10 board exams. Devprakash Manjhi from Dabra near Gwalior topped the merit list. He secured 587 marks out of 600 marks. The pass percentage for girls was at 51.43% and for boys at 48.53%.

Here’s how to check the results on MP board’s official website:

- Open the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) website: mpbse.nic.in

- Find the tab or link for MPBSE Class 10 result 2018 and click on it.

- Fill in the desired details and press enter.

- Download or take screenshot for future reference.

-Students can also get their results via SMS facility of the MP board. For Class 10th, SMS - MPBSE10<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

Students can also check MP Class 12 board exam results 2018 here.

Check other education stories here.