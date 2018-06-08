Maharashtra SSC result 2018 declared, check mahresults.nic.in, 89.41% students pass

The MSBSHSE conducted the Mahrasthra SSC Class 10 exam 2018 from 1 March to 24 March.

New Delhi: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced the Maharashtra SSC result 2018 on Friday in a press conference at 11am. The link for the Maharashtra Class 10 result 2018 , however, will be put on the board’s official website mahresult.nic.in at 1pm, as per the information available on the website.

The overall pass percentage has been recorded at 89.41 for the Maharashtra SSC result 2018. The Konkan district has recorded the highest pass percentage, while Nagpur is the lowest at 85.97%. The Konkan district also topped in the Class 12th HSC result declared on Wednesday.

The MSBSHSE conducted the Mahrasthra SSC Class 10 exam 2018 from 1 March to 24 March.

Here is a step-by-step guide to help students check their Maharashtra SSC result 2018 on the board’s official website:

■ Open the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) website or click here: mahresult.nic.in. The Maharastra Board SSC results will also be available on results.gov.in.

■ Click on the “SSC Examination Result March 2018” link available on the Maharashtra Examination Results 2018 page.

■ Fill in the required details and submit. Download or take a printout/screenshot of your result.

Last year, nearly 17 lakh students appeared in the Maharashtra SSC board exams.

Earlier the Maharashtra board had declared the HSC Class 12 result on Wednesday with 88.41% students clearing the 12th board exams this year. The overall pass percentage has marginally declined from last year’s 89.50%.

Nearly 15 lakh students registered to appear in the exams that were conducted in over 9,400 junior colleges and 2,822 centres across the state. Out of the 15 lakh students registered for Maharashtra 12th board exams, 5,80,820 students were for Science, 4,79,863 students for Arts, 3,66,756 students for Commerce, and the 57,693 students for the vocational stream.

Check other education and board exam result news.