Bill sets out quotas for upper castes in private educational institutions

India is home of some 50,000 institutions catering to over 35 million students in higher education. Photo: HT

New Delhi: Private higher educational institutions, which have so far been kept away from implementing reservation for any socio-economic category of students, will need to reserve 10% of their seats for the economically weaker section of upper castes, the quota bill introduced on Tuesday in the Lok Sabha said.

“Accordingly the Constitution (124 Amendment) Bill, 2019, providers for reservation for economically weaker section of the society in higher educational institutions, whether aided or unaided by the state other than the minority educational institutions referred to in Article 30 of the Constitution,” the bill underlined.

This means upper caste reservation will not be applicable to minority educational institutions.

The bill further “also provides for reservations in posts in initial appointment in services under the state”.

The bill, if secures parliamentary approval, will for the first time bring in reservation in private colleges and universities, which constitute around 70% of the total institutions in the country. India is home of some 50,000 institutions catering to over 35 million students in higher education.

The bill in its present form may face resistance from private education providers as they do not reserve seats for Scheduled Caste (SC), Schedule Tribe (ST) or Other Backward Classes (OBC) students.