ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 exam results to be declared on 14 May, know how to check

CISEC says the results will be made available through CAREERS portal, the website of the council and through SMSes.

New Delhi: The results of the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 examinations will be announced on 14 May.

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations, which conducts the exams, will announce the result at 3pm.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to help check your results:

■ Log on to the official website www.cisce.org

■ Once on the main page of the website, click on Result tab.

■ You will be redirected to another page.

■ Click on the link Indian Certificate for Secondary Education ICSE Class 10 results 2018 or ISC Indian School Certificate Class 12 results 2018.

■ Enter the required information, press enter.

■ The results will be displayed on the screen.

■ Take a printout and also download a copy for future reference.

“The council will announce the results at 3pm on 14 May. The results will be made available through CAREERS portal, the website of the council and through SMSes,” said CISEC chief executive and secretary Gerry Arathoon.

For results through SMSes, candidates will have to type ICSE or ISC followed by their seven-digit unique ID code and send the message to 09248082883.

In 2017, Class 12th saw a pass percentage of 96.47, while 98.53% students passed class 10th. In the Class 12th examination, the pass percentage of girls was 97.73% while that of the boys stood at 95.39%.

Kolkata girl Ananya Maity was the Class 12th all India topper with 99.5%. Pune’s Muskan Abdulla Pathan and Bengaluru’s Ashwin Rao had jointly topped the class 10th exams with 99.4% each.

ICSE (class 10th) and ISC (class 12th) examination, 2017, showed a marginal increase in pass percentages over the previous year’s results, said Gerry Arathoon, CEO of the Council.

