RBSE 12th Arts result 2018 declared at rajresults.nic.in, check details here
The Rajasthan Board (RBSE) Class 12 Arts result 2018 was announced today at rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Know details here
New Delhi: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) announced the results of the 12th board Arts result 2018 on Friday.
Students can check their Class 12 Arts or Humanities results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.
Over 5.37 lakh students registered for the Class 12 Arts Board examinations 2018. The pass percentage in 2017 was recorded at 89.05.
The RBSE had earlier declared the Class 12 Science and Commerce stream results on 24 May. The pass percentage for science students was recorded at 86.60, while it was 91.09% for commerce stream students. The pass percentage for both streams was recorded at 87.78.
Here’s a step-by-step guide to help students check their RBSE Class 12 Arts result 2018:
■ Open the official results website of the board: rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
■ Click on “Senior Secondary (Arts) - 2018 Result.”
■ Enter your roll number and download your result.
Alternatively, students can check their results on livehindustan.com. They can also check other education stories and board exam results here.
More From Education »
- Karnataka CET result 2018 declared, check KCET rank at karresults.nic.in, Shridhar Dodamani topper
- Govt looks to incentivize states for improving school education
- CLAT 2018 results to be declared on Thursday, says Supreme Court
- Maharashtra HSC result 2018: Mumbai pass percentage 87.44, Konkan division highest
- Maharashtra HSC result 2018: Check Class 12 results at mahresult.nic.in now
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Hero MotoCorp May sales rises 11% at 7,06,365 units
- Nine PSU banks under PCA submit recovery plan to govt
- Volvo to start manufacture of hybrid cars from 2019
- RBSE 12th Arts result 2018 declared at rajresults.nic.in, check details here
- Bank fraud: ED attaches Rs4,701 crore assets of Gujarat pharma company
Mark to Market »
- Will ICICI Bank investors now find closure in Chanda Kochhar controversy?
- When auditors grow a spine, investor health should get a boost
- Why it became impossible to get bids for Air India
- India Q4 GDP data: Non-farm private sector growth slows
- Petrochemical, gas trading businesses a drag on GAIL’s Q4 results