RBSE 12th Arts result 2018 declared at rajresults.nic.in, check details here

The Rajasthan Board (RBSE) Class 12 Arts result 2018 was announced today at rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Know details here

Last Published: Fri, Jun 01 2018. 06 24 PM IST
Livemint
A file photo. Students will be able to check their Class 12 Arts or Humanities results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in. Photo: HT
New Delhi: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) announced the results of the 12th board Arts result 2018 on Friday.

Students can check their Class 12 Arts or Humanities results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

Over 5.37 lakh students registered for the Class 12 Arts Board examinations 2018. The pass percentage in 2017 was recorded at 89.05.

The RBSE had earlier declared the Class 12 Science and Commerce stream results on 24 May. The pass percentage for science students was recorded at 86.60, while it was 91.09% for commerce stream students. The pass percentage for both streams was recorded at 87.78.

​Here’s a step-by-step guide to help students check their RBSE Class 12 Arts result 2018:

■ Open the official results website of the board: rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

■ Click on “Senior Secondary (Arts) - 2018 Result.”

■ Enter your roll number and download your result.

Alternatively, students can check their results on livehindustan.com. They can also check other education stories and board exam results here.

First Published: Fri, Jun 01 2018. 05 02 PM IST
Topics: RBSE 12th result 2018 RBSE Senior Secondary Arts 2018 result Rajasthan State Examination Results 2017-18 rajresults.nic.in Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan

