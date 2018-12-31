 No plans to open satellite campus of JNU, IIT or IIMs: HRD ministry - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Companies Money Industry Technology Politics Opinion LoungeMultimediaAI Science Education Sports ConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Education

No plans to open satellite campus of JNU, IIT or IIMs: HRD ministry

Union minister of state for HRD Satyapal Singh informed the Lok Sabha that as a policy, the government does not encourage establishment of satellite campuses of such educational institutions

Last Published: Mon, Dec 31 2018. 06 06 PM IST
PTI
Photo: Mint
Photo: Mint

New Delhi: The HRD Ministry on Monday said it had no plan to open a satellite campus of the JNU, IIT or IIMs.

Union Minister of State for HRD Satyapal Singh informed this to the Lok Sabha in response to a written question.

“There is no plan for opening of a satellite campus or branches by JNU, IITs or IIMs. As a policy, the government does not encourage establishment of satellite campuses of such educational institutions,” Singh said.

JNU Vice Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar had in October announced that the university was planning to set up a satellite campus outside the national capital region (NCR) with an aim to make the university accessible to more students.

The university had also set up an expert committee to conduct a feasibility study.

First Published: Mon, Dec 31 2018. 06 06 PM IST
Topics: HRD Ministry JNU IITs IIMs education

More From Education »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »