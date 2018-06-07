Jharkhand board result 2018: JAC Inter Science, Commerce results declared, check marks here

Students can check their results on the Jharkhand Board’s official website www.jharresults.nic.in, once they are declared. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: A day after the Bihar Board 12th result 2018 were declared, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has put out the Class 12th board result 2018 for Commerce and Science streams on Thursday.

Students can check their results on the Jharkhand Board’s official website www.jharresults.nic.in. JAC Class 12th Science and Commerce results can also be checked on www.jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The results for arts stream are expected to be announced in the third week of June.

Here’s Mint’s step-by-step guide to check your Jharkhand Board result 2018:

■ Open the Jharkhand Board’s official website: www.jharresults.nic.in.

Students can also check their Jharkhand Board result 2018 on livehindustan. Click here for JAC Science intermediate result 2018 and JAC Arts intermediate results 2018.

■ Click on the results link and fill in the required details.

■ Press enter or submit and view your result. Download or take a printout for future reference.

The Jharkhand Board 10th result 2018 is expected to be announced either on Friday or Saturday, according to livehindustan. Nearly 3.16 lakh students appeared in the Jharkhand matriculation exams this year, while 4.31 lakh students appeared in intermediate exams. The pass percentage for last year was recorded at 52.36 for Science, while Commerce was at 60.09.