Jharkhand board result 2018: JAC Inter Science, Commerce results declared, check marks here
The Jharkhand Board has declared the results of Class 12 (intermediate) Science and Commerce streams today. Know how to check your result
New Delhi: A day after the Bihar Board 12th result 2018 were declared, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has put out the Class 12th board result 2018 for Commerce and Science streams on Thursday.
Students can check their results on the Jharkhand Board’s official website www.jharresults.nic.in. JAC Class 12th Science and Commerce results can also be checked on www.jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The results for arts stream are expected to be announced in the third week of June.
Here’s Mint’s step-by-step guide to check your Jharkhand Board result 2018:
■ Open the Jharkhand Board’s official website: www.jharresults.nic.in.
Students can also check their Jharkhand Board result 2018 on livehindustan. Click here for JAC Science intermediate result 2018 and JAC Arts intermediate results 2018.
■ Click on the results link and fill in the required details.
■ Press enter or submit and view your result. Download or take a printout for future reference.
The Jharkhand Board 10th result 2018 is expected to be announced either on Friday or Saturday, according to livehindustan. Nearly 3.16 lakh students appeared in the Jharkhand matriculation exams this year, while 4.31 lakh students appeared in intermediate exams. The pass percentage for last year was recorded at 52.36 for Science, while Commerce was at 60.09.
More From Education »
- Bihar board 12th result 2018: Nitish Sinha tops Commerce stream, pass percentage improves to 52
- West Bengal Madhyamik results 2018: 85.49% students pass, Sanjeevani Debnath is the topper
- Bihar board 12th result 2018: Check BSEB intermediate marks on biharboard.ac.in or here
- CBSE NEET 2018: Supreme Court notice to Centre on plea against upper age limit
- CBSE declares NEET 2018 results