MBOSE result 2018: Class 10, Class 12 arts marks declared, check details here

The Meghalaya Board of School Education has declared Class 10 and Class 12 arts results on Friday.

New Delhi: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has declared the results of Class 10 or Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination 2018, and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Examinations, 2018 (Arts Stream) on Friday. The results are now available on the Meghalaya board’s official websites: www.mbose.in and www.megresults.nic.in.

The overall pass percentage for Class 12 Arts regular students is 81.62, while it is recorded at 56.76 for Class 10.

Students will have to open the Meghalaya board’s official results website and click on respective links— “Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (Arts) 2018” or “Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Examination 2018.”

Students will have to fill in roll numbers and press enter/click on submit to view their result and download the same. Students are allowed to apply for re-checking within 15 days of result declaration.

In addition to the Meghalaya board’s official website, students can access their results via www.examresults.net/meghalaya as well as through SMS codes.

For SSLC (Class X) result, SMS– MBOSE10<space>ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263. For HSSLC (Arts), SMS– MBOSE12A<space>ROLLNUMBER – send it 56263.

