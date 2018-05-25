MBOSE result 2018: Class 10, Class 12 arts marks declared, check details here
The Meghalaya Board has declared the results of Class 10 (SSLC) and Class 12 HSSLC (Arts Stream) 2018. Students can check details at mbose.in
New Delhi: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has declared the results of Class 10 or Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination 2018, and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Examinations, 2018 (Arts Stream) on Friday. The results are now available on the Meghalaya board’s official websites: www.mbose.in and www.megresults.nic.in.
The overall pass percentage for Class 12 Arts regular students is 81.62, while it is recorded at 56.76 for Class 10.
Students will have to open the Meghalaya board’s official results website and click on respective links— “Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (Arts) 2018” or “Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Examination 2018.”
Students will have to fill in roll numbers and press enter/click on submit to view their result and download the same. Students are allowed to apply for re-checking within 15 days of result declaration.
In addition to the Meghalaya board’s official website, students can access their results via www.examresults.net/meghalaya as well as through SMS codes.
For SSLC (Class X) result, SMS– MBOSE10<space>ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263. For HSSLC (Arts), SMS– MBOSE12A<space>ROLLNUMBER – send it 56263.
Check here other education news and board exam results.
More From Education »
- Assam Class 10 HSLC result 2018 declared at sebaonline.org, 56.04% students pass, Raktim Bhuyan is the topper
- Uttarakhand Class 12, Class 10 results 2018 to be declared tomorrow, know how to check marks
- UGC allows top universities and colleges to offer online courses
- Rajasthan board Class 12 result 2018: RBSE Commerce, Science results declared, 87.78% students pass
- CLAT 2018: Supreme Court to hear pleas challenging law entrance exam held on 13 May
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- Motherson Sumi continues to face margin pressure in foreign markets
- What the Warren Buffett indicator tells us about market valuations today
- Jet Airways lands with a thud in Q4 as fuel costs increase
- IBC amendments: Some dilutions, and a lot more speed
- Patanjali’s gambit is paying off in toothpaste wars