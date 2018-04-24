 HPBOSE 12th result 2018 declared, check your board exam results on hpbose.org - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Elections 2018 Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Education

HPBOSE 12th result 2018 declared, check your board exam results on hpbose.org

The HPBOSE Class 12 results 2018 declared on Tuesday and now available at hpbose.org. Here are the key steps to check your results
Last Published: Tue, Apr 24 2018. 02 42 PM IST
Livemint
Representational image. The HPBOSE Class 12th exams were conducted from 6 March to 29 March, with 98,281 students appearing in the Himachal Pradesh board exams. Photo: Hindustan Times
Representational image. The HPBOSE Class 12th exams were conducted from 6 March to 29 March, with 98,281 students appearing in the Himachal Pradesh board exams. Photo: Hindustan Times

New Delhi: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) on Tuesday announced the results of Class 12 examination on its official website: hpbose.org.

Candidates can also check their results by clicking here.

The students should keep their details like their hall tickets, roll numbers, other required items handy so that they are able to check the result.

The Class 12th exams were conducted from 6 March to 29 March, with 98,281 students appearing in the Himachal Pradesh board exams.

According to HP board chairman Rajeev S, the pass percentage stands at 70.18% students with 68,621 students clearing the exams, according to a Hindustan Times report.

First Published: Tue, Apr 24 2018. 02 42 PM IST
Topics: HPBOSE 12th results Himachal Class 12 board results HPBOSE pass percentage Himachal Pradesh Class 12 exam results

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »