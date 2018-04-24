HPBOSE 12th result 2018 declared, check your board exam results on hpbose.org
The HPBOSE Class 12 results 2018 declared on Tuesday and now available at hpbose.org. Here are the key steps to check your results
Last Published: Tue, Apr 24 2018. 02 42 PM IST
New Delhi: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) on Tuesday announced the results of Class 12 examination on its official website: hpbose.org.
Candidates can also check their results by clicking here.
The students should keep their details like their hall tickets, roll numbers, other required items handy so that they are able to check the result.
The Class 12th exams were conducted from 6 March to 29 March, with 98,281 students appearing in the Himachal Pradesh board exams.
According to HP board chairman Rajeev S, the pass percentage stands at 70.18% students with 68,621 students clearing the exams, according to a Hindustan Times report.
First Published: Tue, Apr 24 2018. 02 42 PM IST
Latest News »
- How Huawei P20 Pro compares with Google Pixel 2 XL, Samsung Galaxy S9+ and Apple iPhone X
- Apple supplier AMS’s outlook spurs fears of weak iPhone X demand
- Modi-Xi summit as significant as Rajiv Gandhi-Xiaoping meet: Chinese official media
- Mahesh Babu’s ‘Bharat Ane Nenu’ storms domestic, overseas box office
- In Beijing, Sushma Swaraj says protectionism in all forms should be rejected
Latest News »
In Beijing, Sushma Swaraj says protectionism in all forms should be rejected
Security personnel killed in encounter in Pulwama
Brent oil hits highest since late 2014 as supplies tighten amid strong demand
Trump administration plans to end work permits for H-1B visa holders’ spouses
Deals Buzz: Fresh hurdles for Numetal, ArcelorMittal in Essar Steel sale
Mark to Market »
Entry-level motorcycle sales make a comeback with rising rural optimism
TCS’s record $100 billion valuation is riding on a wing and a prayer
Will higher diesel prices hit consumption?
ABB group results indicate capex momentum building in India
Indian economy and the threat to the current account deficit