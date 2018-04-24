HPBOSE 12th result 2018 declared, check your board exam results on hpbose.org

Representational image. The HPBOSE Class 12th exams were conducted from 6 March to 29 March, with 98,281 students appearing in the Himachal Pradesh board exams. Photo: Hindustan Times

New Delhi: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) on Tuesday announced the results of Class 12 examination on its official website: hpbose.org.

Candidates can also check their results by clicking here.

The students should keep their details like their hall tickets, roll numbers, other required items handy so that they are able to check the result.

The Class 12th exams were conducted from 6 March to 29 March, with 98,281 students appearing in the Himachal Pradesh board exams.

According to HP board chairman Rajeev S, the pass percentage stands at 70.18% students with 68,621 students clearing the exams, according to a Hindustan Times report.