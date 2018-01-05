CAT 2017 results next week, here’s how to check your score
New Delhi: The results of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2017 are likely to be declared next week, according to an official at IIM Lucknow, who did not wish to be identified.
Convener of CAT 2017, Prof Neeraj Dwivedi of IIM Lucknow, confirmed over a text message that the results will be declared next week.
CAT 2017 was held in two slots on 26 November and will determine eligibility for admission to the Indian Institutes of Management. The original notification that was issued on the CAT website also mentions that the result is tentatively scheduled to be declared in the second week of January.
Here is a step-by-step guide on how to check the CAT 2017 results:
Step 1: Visit the official website for CAT 2017.
Step 2: Click on the ‘Score Card for CAT 2017’ tab.
Step 3: Enter roll number correctly.
Step 4: Submit the details. Your result will be displayed.
Step 5: Download and print the score card for future reference.
Latest News »
- Facebook suspends Canadian firm AggregateIQ amid data mining scandal
- Venkaiah Naidu praises PM Modi’s passion for economic reforms
- EU can help settle the US-China trade dispute, officials say
- Several dead after man drives van into restaurant in Germany
- Indiabulls Real Estate to buy commercial building in Gurugram
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
RBI monetary policy wears a party hat for bonds and banks
Amazon looks set to take the lead in India, with or without Flipkart
Is job growth finally back on the track?
Banks recover a pitiful proportion of massive amounts of bad loans they have written off
Insolvency auctions set to shake up stodgy domestic steel market