CAT 2017 results next week, here’s how to check your score

The results of the CAT 2017, which was conducted by IIM Lucknow on 26 November in two slots, are expected next week. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: The results of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2017 are likely to be declared next week, according to an official at IIM Lucknow, who did not wish to be identified.

Convener of CAT 2017, Prof Neeraj Dwivedi of IIM Lucknow, confirmed over a text message that the results will be declared next week.

CAT 2017 was held in two slots on 26 November and will determine eligibility for admission to the Indian Institutes of Management. The original notification that was issued on the CAT website also mentions that the result is tentatively scheduled to be declared in the second week of January.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to check the CAT 2017 results:

Step 1: Visit the official website for CAT 2017.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Score Card for CAT 2017’ tab.

Step 3: Enter roll number correctly.

Step 4: Submit the details. Your result will be displayed.

Step 5: Download and print the score card for future reference.