CBSE Class 12 result 2018 declared, Meghana Srivastava from UP tops with 499 marks

A file photo. Students celebrate after the CBSE declared Class 12 results 2018 on Saturday. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The fate of nearly 12 lakh students will be decided today with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declaring the results of Class 12 board examinations, putting an end to weeks of uncertainty.

Students will be able to access their results on the CBSE’s official website: www.cbseresults.nic.in, www.cbse.nic.in or www.results.nic.in. Students will also be able to check their CBSE Class 12 result via Google Search after it collaborated with the board in end April.

The overall pass percentage this year has improved to 83.01% from last year’s 82.02%.

Meghana Srivastava from Uttar Pradesh has topped the exam with 499 out of 500 marks. Anoushka Chandra was the second topper with 498 marks. Seven students got the third rank with all of scoring 99.4%, or 497 out of 500 marks.

Thiruvananthpuram has recorded the highest pass percentage at 97.32, followed by Chennai with 93.87%. The national capital Delhi has recorded 89% pass percentage.

Girls have secured a pass percentage of 88.31%, while the boys just managed 78.99%

Nearly 12 lakh students had registered for CBSE Class 12 examinations or All India Senior Secondary level exams this year, which were conducted from 4 March to 13 April 2018, at 4,138 centres in India and 71 centres abroad.

The board this year also conducted the re-examination for CBSE Class 12 Economics paper after reports of paper leak were confirmed. The re-examination of economics paper was conducted on 25 April.

