Uttarakhand Class 12, Class 10 results 2018 to be declared tomorrow, know how to check marks
The Uttarakhand board will announce Class 12 and Class 10 results 2018 on Saturday on its official websites-uaresults.nic.in and ubse.uk.gov.in
New Delhi: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will announce the Class 12 and Class 10 board examination results on Saturday. Once declared, students will be able to check their results on the websites of the board:uaresults.nic.in and ubse.uk.gov.in.
Students can also check their Class 12 and Class 10 marks here. For Uttarakhand Board 12th result 2018, click here, and for Uttarakhand Board 10th result 2018, click here.
Here’s a step-by-step guide to check your UK 12th result 2018 and UK 10th result 2018:
■ Log on to UBSE website: uaresults.nic.in or ubse.uk.gov.in. Students can also check their Class 12, Class 10 board exam results via livehindustan.com.
■ Click on relevant result on uaresults.nic.in, i.e.—“Xth Class Examination Result 2018” or “XIIth Class Examination Result 2018.”
■ Enter your details like roll number, name, email id and mobile number in the redirected page.
■ Enter or click submit and download the UBSE and take a printout for future reference.
The Board of School Education, Uttarakhand conducted the Class 10 examination between 6 March and 24 March. The Class 12 exams were held between 5 March and 24 March. This year 1,46,166 students were registered for the Uttarakhand Class 10 exam and 1,30,094 were registered for the Class 12 exams.
The pass percentage in 2017 stood at 73.67, which marginally improved from 73.47% in 2016. The pass percentage for Class 12 increased from 78.41% in 2016 to 78.89% in 2017.
Ayesha Gauri from Rudraprayag topped the Class 10 board exams in 2017, securing 98.40%, according to livehindustan.com. The Class 12 topper was Aditya Ghildiyal from Pauri-Garhwal with 95% marks, it adds.
Check other education news and board exam results here.
More From Education »
- Assam Class 10 HSLC result 2018 declared at sebaonline.org, 56.04% students pass, Raktim Bhuyan is the topper
- UGC allows top universities and colleges to offer online courses
- Rajasthan board Class 12 result 2018: RBSE Commerce, Science results declared, 87.78% students pass
- CLAT 2018: Supreme Court to hear pleas challenging law entrance exam held on 13 May
- Tamil Nadu Class 10 SSLC result 2018 declared: Girls register over 99% pass percentage in Science
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- The height of gastronomy
- Sushma Swaraj puts out emergency number after bomb blast at Indian restaurant in Toronto suburb
- Dildeep Kalra: I am an obsessive, compulsive collector of shoes
- Assam Class 10 HSLC result 2018 declared at sebaonline.org, 56.04% students pass, Raktim Bhuyan is the topper
- Remembering the ‘Other Master’, Jivya Soma Mashe
Mark to Market »
- Motherson Sumi continues to face margin pressure in foreign markets
- What the Warren Buffett indicator tells us about market valuations today
- Jet Airways lands with a thud in Q4 as fuel costs increase
- IBC amendments: Some dilutions, and a lot more speed
- Patanjali’s gambit is paying off in toothpaste wars