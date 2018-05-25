Uttarakhand Class 12, Class 10 results 2018 to be declared tomorrow, know how to check marks

The Board of School Education, Uttarakhand conducted the Class 10 examination between 6 March and 24 March.

New Delhi: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will announce the Class 12 and Class 10 board examination results on Saturday. Once declared, students will be able to check their results on the websites of the board:uaresults.nic.in and ubse.uk.gov.in.

Students can also check their Class 12 and Class 10 marks here. For Uttarakhand Board 12th result 2018, click here, and for Uttarakhand Board 10th result 2018, click here.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to check your UK 12th result 2018 and UK 10th result 2018:

■ Log on to UBSE website: uaresults.nic.in or ubse.uk.gov.in. Students can also check their Class 12, Class 10 board exam results via livehindustan.com.

■ Click on relevant result on uaresults.nic.in, i.e.—“Xth Class Examination Result 2018” or “XIIth Class Examination Result 2018.”

■ Enter your details like roll number, name, email id and mobile number in the redirected page.

■ Enter or click submit and download the UBSE and take a printout for future reference.

The Board of School Education, Uttarakhand conducted the Class 10 examination between 6 March and 24 March. The Class 12 exams were held between 5 March and 24 March. This year 1,46,166 students were registered for the Uttarakhand Class 10 exam and 1,30,094 were registered for the Class 12 exams.

The pass percentage in 2017 stood at 73.67, which marginally improved from 73.47% in 2016. The pass percentage for Class 12 increased from 78.41% in 2016 to 78.89% in 2017.

Ayesha Gauri from Rudraprayag topped the Class 10 board exams in 2017, securing 98.40%, according to livehindustan.com. The Class 12 topper was Aditya Ghildiyal from Pauri-Garhwal with 95% marks, it adds.

