Like IITs, ISB sees huge jump in job offers

New Delhi: Graduates of the Indian School of Business (ISB) have bagged 1,194 job offers in the first week of their campus placement even though placement process at IIMs is yet to yet to start.

The B-school with campuses in Hyderabad and Mohali said the robust job offers this year has increased by 46% compared to last year when its graduates bagged 816 offers in the first week of placement. Besides, there is a 29% growth in the number of companies visiting its campuses, similar to what Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) have observed in terms of companies recruiting from their campuses.

At ISB, the average salary was Rs 25.06 lakh per annum and around 18 companies have made more than 15 offers each. “The diversity and experience of the class continue to be the main draw. The school saw an increase of 29% in the number of recruiters who participated in the process this year,” ISB said in an email.

Consulting firms made 25%, information technology 18.6%, while e-commerce firms made 10.6% of the total job offers on the two campuses.

Consulting giants Bain, Boston Consulting Group, Deloitte, McKinsey, e-commerce majors Flipkart, Amazon, and tech heavyweights Google and Microsoft were the top recruiters. Besides, Reliance Industries, taxi aggregator Uber, financial firms Citibank, HSBC, JP Morgan Chase, Credit Suisse, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank, and tech behemoth Apple were among the top recruiters on the ISB campuses.

The campus placement season is on a high this year. The ongoing placement process across IITs has seen a strong trend in terms of jobs on offer as well as companies visiting them. Within three days of the placement season at IITs, companies have offered over 3,000 jobs to graduating students, a 30% growth from last year.