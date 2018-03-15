Delhi govt orders probe into complaints of CBSE Class 12 accountancy paper leak
New Delhi: The Delhi Government on Thursday said that it has received complaints of class 12 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) accountancy paper being leaked following which a probe was ordered, even as the board denied any leak.
“Received complaints about the Class 12 CBSE Accountancy paper being leaked. Have asked officers of Directorate of Education (DoE) to investigate and lodge a complaint with CBSE,” deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia tweeted Thursday morning.
“Swift action must be taken so that hard-working students don’t suffer due to negligence of CBSE,” he said. The CBSE issued a statement denying any leak and said that it has approached the police against those spreading “false” news. “There has been no leakage of the question paper. All the seals have been found intact at all exam centres.
However, at local level, some miscreants may have circulated messages through WhatsApp and other social media platforms to hurt the sanctity of the exam,” the board said. “The board has decided to take strict action against such activities. An FIR is being lodged,” it added.
DoE officials, who were asked to probe the issue, said the question paper being circulated on WhatsApp matches the original paper but the suspected leak has not been ascertained yet. “The question paper circulating on WhatsApp matches the set 2 of the question paper but since the exact time at which it was circulated first is not yet known , the leak cannot be ascertained. We are looking into it,” a senior DoE official said, on condition of anonymity.
Police officials, however, said they haven’t received any complaint from the CBSE yet.
Latest News »
- Jerome Powell moves to normalize US monetary policy
- Piramal Finance to invest Rs10,000 crore in hotel assets: MD Khushru Jijina
- India doesn’t have a robust M&A market for tech firms: Sapphire’s Jai Das
- Chinese ambassador warns of ‘trade war’ over Trump China tariffs
- India welcomes lifting of emergency in Maldives, but says concerns remain
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Thanks to renewables, thermal power sector may remain distressed for a long time
The growth rate of contract workers has been far higher than that of directly employed workers
Investors sulk as GSPL takes debt load off GSPC’s back
Dear government, pay up to get a good demand for your bonds
Deteriorating health of India’s labour-intensive sectors