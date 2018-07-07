National Testing Agency to conduct NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) exams: Prakash Javadekar

Prakash Javadekar said the students can appear both the times in NEET and the best of the two scores would be taken in account for admission. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Newly formed National Testing Agency (NTA) would now conduct the national-level examinations — NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) — that were organised by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), PTI reported on Saturday.

The National Eligibility Test (NET) would be conducted in December and JEE (Mains) twice a year, in January and April. NEET would be conducted in February and May, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar told media at Shastri Bhawan in New Delhi.

NET, a qualifying test for admission in higher educational institutions in the country, would be the first exam to be conducted by the newly formed body.

The NTA would also conduct National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) and Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test(GPAT), Javadekar said.

National Testing Agency -#NTA has started its work. It will conduct NEET(UG), JEE(Main), UGC-NET, CMAT & GPAT examinations. Millions of students to benefit.@narendramodi #Transformingeducation #48MonthsOfTransformingIndia pic.twitter.com/MLq9GzRpGL — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) July 7, 2018

The students can appear both the times in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and the best of the two scores would be taken in account for admission, the minister said.

NEET is conducted for admissions to medical institutions across the country.

“The exams will be more secure and at par with international norms. There will be no issues of leakage and it would be more student friendly, open, scientific and a leak-proof system,” Javadekar told reporters.

The NTA would benefit the students and they would have the option of going to computer centres from August-end to practice for the exams. The tests would be computer-based. The exams would be held over a span of four-five days and students would have the option of choosing the dates, he said.

#NTA will conduct computer based test. It will make exams safe, leak proof, scientific & transparent

The syllabus, nature of questions, choice of language & exam fee will not change .It will remain as it is.#Transformingeducation #48MonthsOfTransformingIndia — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) July 7, 2018

The syllabus, question formats, language and fees for the exams would not be changed, he said. The time table of the exams to be conducted by NTA would be uploaded on the ministry’s website. The IITs would continue to conduct Joint Entrance Examination-Advanced exam, he added.

The Union Cabinet had approved setting up of NTA to conduct entrance examinations for higher educational institutions. So far, the CBSE conducted NEET on behalf of the Medical Council Of India (MCI) and the Health Ministry and NET on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Earlier, in June the government had unveiled a draft bill to replace the UGC with a Higher Education Commission. Javadekar had said the new body would promote reduced inspection system and would focus more on quality outcome at universities and colleges. “The draft Act is in accordance with the commitment of the government for reforming the regulatory systems that provide more autonomy to higher educational institutes to promote excellence and facilitate holistic growth of the education system.”

(With PTI inputs)