PSEB Class 10 result 2018: Ludhiana boy Gurpreet Singh scores 98%, boys overall pass percentage at 52.31%
New Delhi: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the Class 10 or matriculation results on Wednesday. Students can now check their results on the PSEB website: pseb.ac.in. The board announced the merit list on Tuesday.
The pass percentage has been recorded at 59.47. Gurpreet Singh, a student of Shri Harikrishan Sahib Senior Secondary School in Ludhiana, has topped the Punjab Board Class 10 examination with a score of 637 (98%), according to Hindustan Times.
Out of the 3,68,295 students who appeared for the exam, 2,19,034 cleared it, the report adds. Districtwise, the Mansa district has the highest pass percentage at 73.76, followed by Sri Muktsar Sahib (72.39%), Hoshiyarpur (67.14%) and Ludhiana (67.27%), according to HT.
Over 4.5 lakh students appeared for the PSEB class 10 examination which was held between 12 and March 31.
The boys have registered a pass percentage of just 52.31 with nearly every second boy who appeared for the Class 10 examination, failing the exam, HT adds. The girls fared much better with 69.13% of them clearing it, it adds.
Here’s a step-by-step guide to help check your results:
■ Open results section on the website of the Punjab School Education Board. Students can also check results on livehindustan.com.
■ Click on Matriculation Examination Result March 2018.
■ Enter roll number or name and press submit. Download or take a screenshot of your result.
■ Students can also get their results on SMS type PB10 <Roll No> & send to 5676750. For ex. PB10 1014500001 send to 5676750.
The Punjab School Education Board also declared the Senior Secondary (10+2) Vocational Exam Result March 2018 results on Tuesday.
