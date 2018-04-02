CBSE paper leak: Delhi HC agrees to hear plea seeking court-monitored probe

The matter was mentioned before a bench comprising Acting chief justice of the high court Gita Mittal and justice C. Hari Shankar, which directed CBSE and Centre to file their replies to the plea.

New Delhi:The Delhi high court on Monday agreed to hear a plea seeking a court-monitored police probe into the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) paper leak case.

The public interest litigation brought by NGO Social Jurist also sought a direction to CBSE to “declare the date for re-examination for Class-X Maths preferably in the month of April” and to consider granting “liberal marks to students writing the re-examination for Class X Math and Class XII Economics papers as a compensatory measure.”

The matter was mentioned before a bench comprising Acting chief justice of the high court Gita Mittal and justice C. Hari Shankar, which directed CBSE and Centre to file their replies to the plea.

The paper leaks have resulted in irreparable loss and injury to over 28 lakh students and also resulted in violation of their fundamental right to education, the petition stated.

On 28 March, CBSE had announced that it would re-conduct Class XII economics and Class X maths examinations as both papers were leaked.

On 30 March CBSE had notified 25 April as re-examination date for the Class XII examination economics paper in Delhi and Haryana. There has not been any notification with respect to Class X Math re-examination.

The Class XII Economics and Class X Mathematics exams were held on 26 and 28 March respectively.

Two teachers and a coaching centre owner have been arrested by the Delhi Police on Sunday for their alleged involvement in the leak of Class XII Economics paper.

The matter is listed for hearing on 16 April.