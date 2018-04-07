CBSE paper leak: Delhi Police arrests 3 staffs of DAV School in Himachal’s Una
Delhi Police said the centre superintendent, a clerk, a peon of DAV School in Himachal Pradesh’s Una were today arrested to in connection with the leak of CBSE’s Class 12 Economics paper
Last Published: Sat, Apr 07 2018. 03 46 PM IST
New Delhi: Three staff members of a school in Himachal Pradesh were arrested on Saturday by the Delhi Police in connection with leak of CBSE’s Class 12 Economics paper, police said.
Centre superintendent Rakesh, clerk Amit and peon Ashok of DAV School in Himachal Pradesh’s Una district were arrested by the crime branch, a senior Delhi Police officer said.
The three accused were brought to the national capital from Una and after questioning they were arrested, the officer said.
A hand written copy of the economics paper was leaked through Whatsapp, a day before the examination on 26 March.
On 30 March, the CBSE announced that it would re-conduct the Class 12 Economics exam throughout the country on 25 April.
First Published: Sat, Apr 07 2018. 03 46 PM IST
