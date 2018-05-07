Karnataka SSLC result 2018: Class 10 results to be declared at noon today on karresults.nic.in

Over 8 lakh students registered for the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 board exams. Photo: Hindustan Times

New Delhi: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is going to announce the SSLC results 2018 or Class 10 board exam results at noon on Monday on its official website: karresults.nic.in

Students can also check their 10th board marks or scores at results.nic.in as well as indiaresults.com.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to help check your results:

■ Log on to the official website: karresults.nic.in or results.nic.in or indiaresults.com

■ Click on the link ‘SSLC Results to be announced on 07/05/2018 at 12 NOON.’

■ Enter the required details like full name, roll number, mobile and others.

■ Submit and download the results or take a screenshot for future reference.

Over 8 lakh students registered for the Class 10 board exams, which were concluded on 6 April. The Karnataka SSLC 2018 exam was held at 2,817 centres across the state.

The Karnataka PUC results 2018 were announced on 30 April at 11.30am. Know how to check. The overall pass percentage for Karnataka PUC results was recorded at 59.56. The pass percentage for boys has been registered at 52.30, while for girls it is 67.1%.