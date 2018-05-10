Kerala Class 12 results 2018: HSE, VHSE results declared on keralaresults.nic.in, check details here

Students will be able to check their results on the Kerala state board’s official website: keralaresults.nic.in. Photo: Hindustan Times

New Delhi: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, (DHSE) Kerala has declared the Kerala HSE Class 12 results 2018 or plus two results on Thursday. Students can check their results on the Kerala state board’s official website: keralaresults.nic.in. The results will also be available on examresults.net and kerala.indiaresults.com.

Kerala education minister C. Raveendranath announced the results of both Kerala Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) and Vocational Higher Secondary Examination (VHSE) in a press conference at 11am. The Kerala board conducted Class 12 examinations between 7 and 27 March.

The overall pass percentage is 83.75%.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to help students check their results on the DHSE Kerala website:

■ Open keralaresults.nic.in and click on the Kerala DHSE results 2018 link.

■ Provide your registration number to access result. It will include details on hall ticket number, the name of the student, grade points, and the result.

■ Students can also get their results via SMS by sending the message ‘KERALA12REGISTRATION NUMBER’ to 56263.

The results will also be released on the PRD Live app of Kerala Public Relations Department and Saphalam app of Kerala Education Department. Both apps are available on Android Play Store.

Kerala SSLC examination results 2018 were declared on 3 May.

Students can also check other education and board results news here.