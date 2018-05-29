CBSE 10th result 2018 declared at cbse.nic.in, Delhi pass percentage at 78.62

Like CBSE Class 12 result 2018, girls did better than boys with pass percentage of 88.67 as opposed to 85.32 in this year’s CBSE 10th result. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday declared the results of Class 10 board examinations 2018. The overall pass percentage this year has fallen to 86.70 from last year’s 90.95%, which dipped from 2016’s 96.21%. Like Class 12 result, girls did better than boys with pass percentage of 88.67 as opposed to 85.32.

Four students—Prakhar Mittal from DPS, Gurgaon, Rimzhim Agarwal from RK Public School, Bijnor, Nandini Garg from Scottish International School, Shamli and Sreelakshmi G from Bhavan Vidyalayasa, Cochin—have topped CBSE Class 10 board examinations this year scoring 499 out of 500 marks.

While seven students secured the second position with 498 marks, 14 students bagged the third spot with a score of 497. As many as 1,31,493 candidates secured 90 per cent marks and above, while 27,426 candidates secured 95 per cent marks and above, the board said.

Among regions, Thiruvananthapuram has the highest pass percentage of 99.60%, followed by Chennai (97.37%), and Ajmer (91.86%). Delhi has a pass percentage of 78.62%.

Jawahar Navodya Vidyalaya (JNV) schools have performed the best with pass percentage of 97.31% followed by Kendriya Vidyalayas with 95.96% and private schools are third with 89.49%.

The pass percentage for differently-abled students was 92.55, with Anushka Panda of Sun City, Gurgaon and Sanya Gandhi of Uttam School, Ghaziabad topping in the category by securing 489 marks out of 500. Somya Deep Pradhan of JNV, Dhanpur in Odisha bagged the second spot with a score of 484.

As many as 135 candidates in the differently-abled category secured 90% marks and above, while 21 of them secured 95% marks and above, the board said. As many as 1,86,067 candidates got compartment.

Students can access their results on the CBSE’s official website as well as other partner websites such as Google Search, Microsoft Bing et al. Here’s how and where you can check the CBSE Class 10 result 2018.

The board exams this year were marred by controversy with question paper leaks being reported from Delhi-NCR and Jharkhand. The HRD ministry had decided against conducting a re-examination of the Class 10 mathematics paper in the “interest of students”.

This was the first batch to appear for the Class 10 board examinations after the CBSE decided to junk the Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) and reintroduce the board exams. Over 16 lakh students had registered for the Class 10 exams this year.