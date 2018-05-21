Haryana Board HBSE Class 10 result 2018 declared on bseh.org, girls outshine boys

The overall pass percentage for the HBSE Class 10 result 2018 has been recorded at 51.15, which is an improvement from last year’s pass percentage at 50.49. Photo: HT

New Delhi: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) on Monday declared the results of Class 10 board examination 2018 for both regular and private students in Bhiwani. The Class 10 exams were held between 8 and 31 March.

The Class 10 or matriculation results are now available on the official website of the Haryana Board, also known as Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH). To check results on the Haryana Board website, click here.

Students can also check their results here.

The overall pass percentage for the HBSE Class 10 result 2018 has been recorded at 51.15, which is an improvement from last year’s pass percentage at 50.49.

Girls have outshone boys in the Haryana Class 10 board examination result 2018 on Monday, with 55.34% of girls passing the matriculation exam this year. Only 47.61% boys managed to pass this year

At 66.73%, the pass percentage for private students is higher than regular students this year. Jind’s Kartik has topped the exam with 498 marks, according to livehindustan.com. The other toppers are Celina Yadav, Sonali and Hari Om, it adds.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to help students check their results on the Haryana Board website:

■ Log on to the Haryana Board, HBSE official website: www.bseh.org.

■ Click on the “Secondary Examination Result March 2018.”

■ Enter your roll number or name in the new page that pops out.

■ Click “Get” to check your detailed grades. Take a printout or a screeshot of the result for future reference.

Earlier on Friday, the Haryana Board had declared the Class 12 results 2018. About 63.84% students passed the Class 12 senior secondary exam. Among girls, 72.38% remained successful while only 57.10% boys passed the exam.

Check other education news here.