CBSE paper leak: Protest continue outside Delhi office
New Delhi: A group of students today staged a demonstration near the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) office at Preet Vihar in Delhi against the leak of Class 10 Maths and Class 12 Economics papers.
“The students tried to block the road in front of the CBSE office, but we kept them away. A group of about 25-30 students are protesting outside the CBSE office,” said a senior Delhi Police officer.
The board has announced a re-examination of the Class 12 Economics paper on 25 April, while the re-test for the Class 10 Maths paper is likely to be conducted in July.
On Friday, education secretary Anil Swarup said that a preliminary enquiry had revealed that the leak for the Class 10 Mathematics paper was restricted to Delhi and Haryana. Two cases have been registered in the CBSE paper leak so far.
The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has questioned nearly 60 people, including students and tutors, in this connection.
