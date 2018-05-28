CBSE 10th result 2018 date confirmed, to be declared tomorrow by 4pm, know where and how to check
The CBSE will declare the Class 10 results 2018 on Tuesday by 4pm. Know other details and how to check here
New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday announced that it will declare the results of Class 10 examinations 2018 on Tuesday. Nearly 17 lakh students appeared in the CBSE Class 10 examinations this year.
Results of CBSE Class 10 examinations for 2017-18 to be declared by 4 pm on 29th of May, 2018— Anil Swarup (@swarup58) May 28, 2018
Earlier on Saturday, the CBSE declared the results of Class 12 examinations 2018. Girls outshone boys in the CBSE Class 12 results, with Noida girl Meghna Srivastava, topping the examination this year. The overall pass percentage was 83.01% as against last year’s 82.02%. Girls did better than boys with a pass percentage of 88.31% against boys’ 78.99%.
The board had declared Class 10 results last year on 3 June. The pass percentage of the CBSE Class 10 exam last year fell to 90.95% from 96.21% in 2016, registering a dip of over 5%.
The pass percentage of the CBSE Class 10 exam 2017 in the Delhi region had dropped to 78.09%, a a sharp dip of over 13% since 2016’s 91.06%.
Here are the steps for students to check their CBSE Class 10 result 2018:
■ Log on to websites www.cbse.nic.in or www.cbseresults.nic.in.
■ Once on the main page of the website, click on, ‘CBSE Class 10th results - 2018’
■ Enter the required information, press enter.
■ The results will be displayed on the screen.
■ Take a printout and also download a copy for future reference.
Apart from the CBSE’s official websites: www.cbse.nic.inor www.cbseresults.nic.in, students can also access their results via multiple platforms.
Results of Class 12 CBSE Exams declared. Can be accessed now through following modes: (On account of too many people accessing these sites initially, some of these sites may take time to respond. Kindly be patient) pic.twitter.com/po4Kx4lk43— Anil Swarup (@swarup58) May 26, 2018
This was the first batch to appear for the Class 10 board examinations after the CBSE decided to junk the Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) and reintroduce the board exams. Over 16 lakh students appeared for Class 10 exams this year.
PTI contributed to this story
