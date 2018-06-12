JAC 10th result 2018: Check jharresults.nic.in for Jharkhand matric results today
The Jharkhand matric result or JAC 10th result 2018 is declared at the Jharkhand board’s website jharresults.nic.in today. Know how to check your results
New Delhi: The Jharkhand Academic Council has declared the JAC Class 10 result 2018 or Jharkhand matriculation examination 2018 result on Tuesday with an overall pass percentage of 59.48. The pass percentage for boys has been recorded at 61.79, while 57.29% girls have passed. Students will be able to check their results on the Jharkhand board’s official websites: jharresults.nic.in as well jac.jharkhand.gov.in and a host of other websites, including livehindustan.com. As many as 4,28,389 students appeared in the Jharkhand 10th Board Examinations 2018.
Here’s Mint’s step-by-step guide to check your Jharkhand matric result 2018:
■ Open the Jharkhand Board’s official website: www.jharresults.nic.in. Students can also check their Jharkhand Board result 2018 on livehindustan.
■ Click on the Jharkhand matric results link and fill in the required details.
■ Press enter or submit and view your result. Download or take a printout for future reference.
The Jharkhand board had earlier put out the Class 12th board result 2018 for Commerce and Science streams on Thursday. The pass percentage for Commerce was recorded at 67.49, while 48.34% students passed in the Science stream.
More than 16,000 students have passed with first division in the Jharkhand Board’s 12th or intermediate science result this year. In Commerce, over 6000 students have secured first division. Among districts, Palamu has registered the highest pass percentage in the Science stream with 65.17%. The Simdega district has recorded the highest pass percentage at 86.55 in Commerce.
